Tampa redistricting could change which city council member represents you

Redistricting in Tampa could soon change which city council member represents some residents, as officials prepare to vote on new district maps.

Tuesday marks the final public hearing before the Hillsborough County Planning Commission decides which redistricting proposal to adopt. Four different maps are currently under consideration, any of which could shift lines between City Council Districts 4,5,6 and 7.

Redistricting is required by law every four years and is driven by population growth. Planning officials said Tampa's rapid expansion makes it necessary to adjust district lines to ensure balanced representation.

“West Tampa votes as a whole when it comes to elections. We get respect from all the politicians. If you split that up, we don’t have as much power as a black vote to say what we need in the city,” said Michael Randolph with the West Tampa Community Development Corporation.

In West Tampa, community leaders say how the lines are redrawn could significantly impact political influence.

Randolph said he supports Proposal 2, arguing that the other options could divide black voters across different districts.

Yassert Gonzalez is with the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

“We have twenty thousand people moving in were one of the fastest growing areas in the country. We want to make sure this does not become imbalanced,” said Gonzalez.

In addition to speaking with residents, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick reviewed dozens of public comments submitted online. While opinions vary on which map should be selected, several concerns appeared repeatedly.

Many residents said they want to keep the current district lines around the University of South Florida, expressing concern that adding a large number of student voters could shift the balance in some districts. Others said they have voted in the same district for years and do not want that to change.

Planning officials emphasize that most Tampa residents would not be affected by any of the proposals. Even if district boundaries change, voters would still cast ballots at the same precinct locations.

Monday's public hearing gives residents one final opportunity to share their opinions before commissioners vote on the final map.

The final public hearing is on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frederick B. Karl County Center.



