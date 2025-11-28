Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough deputies investigating inmate death after medical emergency at Falkenburg Road Jail

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who experienced a medical emergency at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Deputies said they were alerted around 11:17 a.m. Wednesday to an apparent medical event involving 46-year-old Larue Matthew Dorsey III, who had been in custody since July 7, 2025.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took Dorsey to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:19 p.m.

Officials said the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, and the next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

