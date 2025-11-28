Police investigating fatal shooting on Charter Oak Court in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the 4100 block of Charter Oak Court.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows a physical altercation happened between two people who knew each other before the shooting.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

This is an ongoing investigation.