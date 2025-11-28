Police investigating fatal shooting on Charter Oak Court in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the 4100 block of Charter Oak Court.
Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows a physical altercation happened between two people who knew each other before the shooting.
The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was detained by officers.
This is an ongoing investigation.
U.S. Coast Guard finds 4 missing Polk County boaters alive after their boat capsized
Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.