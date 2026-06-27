USF calls on off-campus housing providers to adopt 'safety and security standards': USF president

TAMPA, Fla. — USF said it has contacted 50 off-campus housing providers and invited them to adopt "safety and security standards."

USF president Moez Limayem said in a letter posted on June 26 to the USF community, “Off-campus property owners who adopt our standards will be able to market themselves as part of USF’s Off-Campus Housing Network.”

Limayem said the invitation for the off-campus providers includes a comprehensive Safety Review Resource developed by the USF Police Department.

Read letter:

Two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, disappeared on April 16. Their remains were later found near the Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough County.

Students and the community have been calling for changes to safety standards following the murders.