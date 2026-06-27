Despite pushback from lawmakers, Kanye West performs at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, performed the first of two concerts at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.

We spoke to two fans from Alabama. They waited for more than an hour to purchase merchandise before the show started.

"This line on the front side is probably about two hours if I was to estimate, just wait for merchandise, t-shirts, hoodies, stuff like that, gear for the concert," said Austin Reed.

A rolling billboard on Dale Mabry Highway protested the concert and displayed Kanye's controversial past.

U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ashley Moody (R-FL) urged the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel both concert dates in Tampa.

Senator Rick Scott started a Change.org petition, which has more than 11,000 signatures so far.

He said the concerts should not take place in a taxpayer-funded stadium.

"Last year, West says I love Hitler. I am a Nazi. Last year, he promoted an album which features songs like reportedly Heil Hitler and Gas Chambers," said U.S. Senator Ashley Moody.

Officials with the Tampa Sports Authority said they condemn antisemitism, however, they respect free speech. Officials said no taxpayer money is being used for the concerts.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to numerous fans, including fans from Alabama and Atlanta. Fans said they do not support hateful speech of any kind, but said Kanye has apologized for his remarks.

"Obviously, it's messed up what he said, no excusing that, but at the end of the day, people make mistakes. I am all about forgiveness," said Reed.

"I don't think hatred like that should be brought here, but he has also shown in recent times, he's apologized for some remarks," said another fan.

Kanye West is scheduled to perform a second concert on Sunday, June 28.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.