Hillsborough school bus aide arrested after child with autism abused: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said two Hillsborough County Public Schools bus employees were arrested after a child with autism was physically abused on the school bus.
Deputies said they initiated a child abuse investigation on Nov. 14, 2025, after a witness reported a school bus aide striking a 10-year-old child while on a school bus parked at Caminiti Exceptional School.
HCSO said the child is diagnosed with autism and is minimally verbal.
Deputies said video footage showed 79-year-old Juanita Wright repetitively abusing the child.
The video also showed Wright and the bus driver, 62-year-old Tonya Rice-Constant, laughing during the abuse, according to the report.
HCSO said detectives reviewed more footage and identified thirteen additional instances between Oct. 2 and Nov. 14 in which Wright was observed abusing the child.
HCSO said Wright and Rice-Constant were arrested both arrested on Jan. 26.
Wright is facing 14 counts of child abuse charges and Rice-Constant is charged with failure to report child abuse.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
