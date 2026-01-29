Krewes, businesses prepare for cold weather during Gasparilla festivities

TAMPA, Fla. — You're likely to see pirates bundled up for Gasparilla this year. While you figure out your plans to stay warm, businesses and krewes are making adjustments too.

"Been in the Krewe of the Black Pearl for 15 years," said Gloria Hughes. "I've actually done Gasparilla for 25 years."

As one of the founding members of the Krewe of the Black Pearl, Hughes said there's a lot that goes into preparations, even when temperatures aren't frigid.

This krewe will be layered during the parade on Saturday, sticking hand warmers in boots, gloves, wherever they can to stay nice and warm.

"For the outer layers, we have to stay within time period, so we use, they're called peacoats," said Hughes. "This is some of the things that the guys will be wearing, our long socks, and then we have the period cloaks that the pirates used to wear."

"This Gasparilla looks like it'll be the coldest at least in the past 10 years," said Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake. "2022 was a really cold Gasparilla, but this could be even colder than that."

Blake shared a rundown of what to expect for Gasparilla.

"It'll be windy. It'll be chilly. Upper 50s might be in the morning, and we don't get much warmer than that throughout the day," said Blake. "We're talking again maybe some rain in the morning from that earlier cold front, but then you get to the afternoon. Those temperatures are going to absolutely plunge."

As temps dip, staff at the Columbia Cafe on the Tampa Riverwalk are ready for anything, whether diners take a seat inside or out.

"We have shades that come down. We have heaters without propane. They're electric heaters, and you feel like you're in a cocoon," said Casey Gonzmart Jr.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke with Gonzmart Jr., 5th generation owner-operator of the 1905 Family of Restaurants.

"Whether you dine, and then you leave, and it gets a little too chilly for you, well, just come back in, and we'll take care of you all day long," he said.

As krewes and businesses keep their eyes on the forecast, they're prepared for a fun and safe weekend no matter the weather.

"We want to make sure that the crowd is having fun," said Hughes. "When they're having fun, we're having fun."



Mary O'Connell

