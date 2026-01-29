Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GUILTY: Man accused of beating child to death with belt found guilty by jury

Tyrone Covington
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury found the man who beat his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to death with a belt guilty on Thursday.

Tyrone Covington was charged with manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

He is facing 45 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date, according to State Attorney’s Office, District 13.

The trial for a man accused of beating an 8-year-old child to death in 2020 has begun.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, District 13, said the first-degree murder trial for Tyrone Covington started this week.

Covington is accused of beating his girlfriend’s eight-year-old child with a belt in Oct. 2020. The child was taken to the hospital after the mother noticed the child was struggling to breathe. The child died at the hospital.

Covington faces life in prison if convicted.

