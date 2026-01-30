Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City council approves $20 million in South Howard Flood Relief Project funding

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council approved $20 million in funding for the South Howard Flood Relief Project, officials confirmed Friday.

The city said the council voted 4-3 to approve the financial resolution to move about $20m left over from a previous stormwater project into the new project on Jan. 29.

The project would install a stormwater conveyance system underneath South Howard Avenue from West Swann Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard. Work would also be done in Palma Ceia Pines along South Audubon Avenue from West Swann Avenue to West Horatio Street.

The project's price tag jumped from $65 million to $98 million, marking another significant development in the effort that has been in the works since 2016.

The city said the funds allow for the design and planning of the project to continue forward and a guaranteed maximum price on the project will be voted on in the fall.

Tampa Bay 28 has been covering the flood risk in the area for several years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Another public city meeting is planned for early March.

