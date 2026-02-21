Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough Sheriff's Office investigating death of 4-year-old child in Wimauma

Hillsborough County sheriff's Office
WIMAUMA, FLA. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma, authorities said. 

On Friday at about 3:30 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tee Time Road, where they found a child unresponsive.

The child was later pronounced deceased. 

The cause of death is pending further review by the Medical Examiner's Office. 
This is an active investigation.

Any further updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.

