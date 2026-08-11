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Homeland Security, DEA hold press conference in Tampa

Homeland Security
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. A new Senate report is criticizing the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for not doing enough to track domestic extremists. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Homeland Security
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TAMPA, Fla. — Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration are holding a press conference to announce the arrests of possible cartel members by the Task Force.

The press conference will be held in Tampa at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. FBI Tampa, ATF, and U.S. Coast Guard will all be in attendance.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on our website and Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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