Body of missing truck driver Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez found in coastal Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. — The body of missing truck driver Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez has been found in Coastal Georgia, according to the FBI.

Gonzalez was last seen in the early morning hours of April 17 at the I-95 southbound Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, Florida.

He picked up a shipment of cars a day earlier at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia set for delivery to Miami, per the FBI's report.

The FBI said his truck was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, with several cars missing from the hauler.

The FBI’s Tampa and Atlanta divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death. They urge anyone with information is to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.