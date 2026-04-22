TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are battling in the playoffs. The Bucs have NFL Draft parties all over town on Thursday. And the Rays are back in the Trop for a long homestand.

This is a BIG week for Tampa Bay sports.

So that begs the question:

What are you wearing?

At the locally owned Heads and Tails sports apparel shop on Tampa's Kennedy Boulevard (4524 W Kennedy), they don't just support area pro and college teams — they also lift up local makers and merchants crafting wearable gear for our home squads.

WATCH: How to dress stylish (and support local) for a big week for Bolts, Bucs and Rays

How to dress stylish (and support local) for a big week for Bolts, Bucs and Rays

Peanut Gallery Art (scrunchies, headbands, bows), plus jewelry makers Bourbon and Boweties and Erika Williner Designs, are all Tampa Bay-based talents celebrating our favorite teams.

If you're decorating for a watch party, our own Front Door Designs creates jaw-dropping wreaths for every rooting interest, too.

Heads and Tails also focuses on exclusive sports clothing for men and women (women are their best customers, and the fashions are fun and funky), offering custom-made fan favorites that take into account style and Florida temperatures.

To check out more Heads and Tails merch, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.