Hundreds of pirates set to take over Bayshore Boulevard for annual Children's Gasparilla

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It is a big weekend for families across the Tampa Bay region as the annual Children’s Gasparilla returns to downtown Tampa on Saturday. Organizers expect nearly 150,000 people to line Bayshore Boulevard for one of the area's most popular family-friendly traditions.

Tampa will soon be filled with thousands of kids dressed as pirates, all ready for a full day of activities and celebrations.

Children’s Gasparilla has a packed schedule, starting with a bike and pedestrian safety rodeo at 12 p.m.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., there is a Gasparilla Air Invasion featuring the largest air show yet!

The Gasparilla Preschoolers stroll will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The beloved parade starts at 4 p.m. followed by the nighttime air invasion at 6:15 p.m.

The piratechnic finale is at 7 p.m.

Dillon Stefany, the V.P. with Event Fest, said, “It’s a very lively atmosphere. The energy is exciting, everybody is out there to have a good time, catch beads, catch trinkets. Each crew throws something different.”

The parade will have 110 unique floats rolling down Bayshore Boulevard. Stefany offered a behind-the-scenes look at the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Float warehouse, where the elaborate floats are stored when they are not on the parade.

A Tampa tradition unlike any other, the event draws hundreds of thousands to the downtown area each year. Because of the large turnout, parking will be limited. City-run garages will offer paid event parking, and parking in neighborhoods near the parade route will not be allowed.

Safety is also a major focus throughout the weekend. Local law enforcement agencies will be out in full force.

Barbara Tripp the Fire Chief with Tampa Fire Rescue said, “As far as being an emergency manager for the city of Tampa, we will have our emergency operations center that will be opened up and of course that would assist with providing additional communication throughout to make sure we have a safe event and of course, presented in that emergency operations center, so a lot of stakeholders throughout the city as well as the county who has partnered with us to make sure that this is a safe event.”

Police are reminding families that cell service may be spotty due to the large crowds. They recommend choosing a designated meeting place ahead of time and taking a photo of children in their costumes so it can be quickly shared with officers if anyone gets separated.

Organizers also stress that Children’s Gasparilla is an alcohol-free event, designed to keep focus on fun, safety, and family-friendly entertainment.



