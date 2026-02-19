Dark web used by Valrico teen to access child sexual abuse material: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a Valrico teen accused of using the dark web to download child pornography and other sexual abuse material.

HCSO said detectives searched a home at Spring Hill Way in Valrico in reference to files of child pornography being downloaded from the dark web.

Detectives claimed they found a cell phone belonging to 16-year-old John Clark. HCSO said the devices contained child sexual abuse material and bestiality.

The teen was arrested for solicitation or possession of child pornography, film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal and unlawful use of two-way communications device.