Tampa police search for 17-year-old suspect in killing of 16-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives say Miracle Cromwell was killed on Jan. 22 inside a residence on North 12th Street. Officers responded within minutes to find her with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said they believe Brandon Earle Brown Jr. was handling a tan-colored handgun during a FaceTime call with acquaintances when a single shot was fired, killing Miracle.

Loretta Cromwell

Investigators said Brown fled as officers arrived, and they later recovered the firearm and ammunition along his escape route.

Brown is described as 5-foot 7 inches, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and he is believed to frequent the Sulphur Springs area. He has an active warrant for charges, including manslaughter, according to police.

Tampa police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to Brown’s arrest.

RELATED: Miracle Cromwell's family opens up about their loss