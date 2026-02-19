Emergency burn ban extended in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO, Fla. — Hillsborough County has extended its emergency ban on open burning for the sixth consecutive week amid severe and extreme drought.

County officials said since the beginning of January, 907 brush fires have burned over 39,626 acres in Florida.

Several brush fires are actively burning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a 15-acre brush fire near Edina Street, Wimauma, FL, on Feb. 19 around 2:30 p.m. Crews continue to put out hot spots.

The only exceptions to the burn ban is use of an attended outdoor barbecue grill and certain agricultural enterprises that can dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns, Hillsborough County said.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said drought conditions are worsening across most counties in the Tampa Bay area.

