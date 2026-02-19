Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Emergency burn ban extended in Hillsborough County

Brush fire Hillsborough County
Hillsbrough County Fire Rescue
Brush fire Hillsborough County
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH CO, Fla. — Hillsborough County has extended its emergency ban on open burning for the sixth consecutive week amid severe and extreme drought.

County officials said since the beginning of January, 907 brush fires have burned over 39,626 acres in Florida.

Several brush fires are actively burning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a 15-acre brush fire near Edina Street, Wimauma, FL, on Feb. 19 around 2:30 p.m. Crews continue to put out hot spots.

Edina Street, Wimauma brush fire

The only exceptions to the burn ban is use of an attended outdoor barbecue grill and certain agricultural enterprises that can dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns, Hillsborough County said.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said drought conditions are worsening across most counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Drought Monitor.jpg

Buildings painted pink ahead of demolition to make way for 29-story tower

Several buildings in downtown St. Petersburg have been painted pink to bring attention to new construction.

Buildings painted pink ahead of demolition to make way for 29-story tower

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.