I-75 southbound in Brandon blocked after crash with injuries: FHP

BRANDON, Fla. — A crash with injuries has blocked lanes on I-75 southbound near mile marker 256 in Brandon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.
Traffic is being impacted in the area on Thursday afternoon, and drivers should expect delays and use caution near the scene.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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