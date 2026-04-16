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I-75 southbound in Brandon blocked after crash with injuries: FHP

Hillsborough County CMV Crash I-75.png
Florida Highway Patrol
Hillsborough County CMV Crash I-75.png
I-75 southbound in Brandon blocked after crash with injuries
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BRANDON, Fla. — A crash with injuries has blocked lanes on I-75 southbound near mile marker 256 in Brandon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.

Traffic is being impacted in the area on Thursday afternoon, and drivers should expect delays and use caution near the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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