Indictments for bribery offenses involving public officials to be announced: U.S. Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday to announce indictments for bribery offenses involving public officials.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the indictments will be announced during the 1:30 p.m. press conference on March 30.

WATCH LIVE: Press conference with the U.S. Attorney's Office

The release said Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe, United States Marshall William B. Berger, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Cavalier and Citrus County Sheriff David E. Vincent will be at the event.

Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills will be at the press conference and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available