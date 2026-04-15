Investigation launched after fatal Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced Wednesday afternoon an investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in the 3700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. on April 15, when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

TPD said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. He was transported to a local hospital by Tampa Fire Rescue, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are looking into what led to the shooting, as they also try to identify all parties involved.

TPD urges anyone with information to call 813-231-6130 and "refer to report number 26-223114."

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.