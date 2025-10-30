Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark diverts to Tampa after altitude drop

TAMPA, Fla. — According to JetBlue, a flight from Cancun to Newark made an emergency landing in Tampa on Thursday afternoon after experiencing a sudden drop in altitude, prompting a medical response for passengers and crew.

JetBlue said Flight 1230 diverted to Tampa International Airport (TPA) after the incident occurred, and was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crew members. Those needing additional care were taken to local hospitals.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” JetBlue said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Airbus 320 diverted around 2 p.m. local time after the crew reported a flight control issue. The aircraft had departed Cancun International Airport and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.

This is a developing story.

