Florida Strawberry Festival lineup released

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2026 event.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.

Lineup:

Feb. 26



10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Feb. 27



3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Feb. 28



3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

March 1



6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

March 2



3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. To be announced

March 3



3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

March 4



3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

March 5



10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Mar. 6



3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

March 7

3:30 p.m. To be announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring



March 8

7:30 p.m. To be announced

The 91st annual event will take place Feb-26 to March 8, 2026. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.