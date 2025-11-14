Florida Strawberry Festival lineup released

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2026 event.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.
Lineup:
Feb. 26
- 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
- 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m. Alabama
Feb. 27
- 3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
- 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
Feb. 28
- 3:30 p.m. Lonestar
- 7:30 p.m. Ty Myers
March 1
- 6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland
March 2
- 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
- 7:30 p.m. To be announced
March 3
- 3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
- 7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle
March 4
- 3:30 p.m. John Foster
- 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert
March 5
- 10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
- 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
- 7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Mar. 6
- 3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
- 7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank
March 7
3:30 p.m. To be announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
March 8
7:30 p.m. To be announced
The 91st annual event will take place Feb-26 to March 8, 2026. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.
