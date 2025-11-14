Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Strawberry Festival lineup released

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2026 event.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.

Lineup:

Feb. 26

  • 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
  • 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. Alabama

Feb. 27

  • 3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
  • 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Feb. 28

  • 3:30 p.m. Lonestar
  • 7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

March 1

  • 6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

March 2

  • 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
  • 7:30 p.m. To be announced

March 3

  • 3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
  • 7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

March 4

  • 3:30 p.m. John Foster
  • 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

March 5

  • 10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
  • 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
  • 7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Mar. 6

  • 3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
  • 7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

March 7
3:30 p.m. To be announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
 
March 8
7:30 p.m. To be announced

The 91st annual event will take place Feb-26 to March 8, 2026. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

