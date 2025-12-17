Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson bring North American tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson will share the stage in Tampa next summer as part of a North American arena tour.

The multi-award-winning artists will perform at Benchmark International Arena on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8 p.m., offering an evening of powerful vocals and beloved hits. Groban, a Tony-, Emmy-, and five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor, announced the tour alongside Hudson, a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The tour begins June 2 in Montreal, visiting major cities across the U.S. and Canada. It is produced by Live Nation and presented by Stifel, with $1 from every ticket sold benefiting Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation, which supports arts education nationwide.