University Area kids get $100 Target shopping spree through community partnership

TAMPA, Fla. — Local children from the University Area got the shopping experience of a lifetime on Monday when they were given $100 each to spend at Target, thanks to a partnership between the University Area Community Development Corporation, Target, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty elementary school students from Mort Elementary School participated in the special holiday shopping event, their faces lighting up as they navigated the aisles with shopping carts in hand.

"I was just jumping all over the place. I just couldn't wait," said 7-year-old Mia Azpeitia, who had been eagerly anticipating the trip. "I'm like, Mom, I already wanted, I want to go, like, make it tomorrow already."

The children had diverse shopping lists, from toys and clothes to candy and ice cream. Mia set her sights on a capybara toy, while fellow student Anthony Escalara planned to stock up on candy first.

"I haven't decided yet," Escalara said when asked about his candy preferences, but he was clear about his strategy: "I'm gonna go to the candy first."

For some students, like Jayonnie Jones, this was a first.

"I cannot, like, my dreams came true, and I didn't know what to do," Jones said. "This is my first field trip really."

Rob Zimprich, Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO at University Area Community Development Corporation, explained how the event came together through grant funding and Target's generous donation.

"Target is such a great partner of ours and so generous that they donated the funds for this," Zimprich said. "We partner with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and our folks, and we're here to let the kids go and have at it in the toy department or whatever department they want to go to."

The shopping spree holds special significance for children in the University Area, where many families have faced economic challenges, particularly following recent storms and ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

"These are kids that, you know, they've had a hard time here," Zimprich said. "This is their event. This is their time, you know. And for us, that's what we're here in this community for, is just, you know, so everybody has an equal opportunity at least enjoy the season."

For many of the children, the $100 budget represented their entire holiday shopping experience. The students carefully calculated their purchases, with some focusing on church clothes and others gravitating toward toys, slime kits, and character merchandise.

Mia successfully found a Grinch-themed backpack that became her favorite purchase of the day.

"My favorite part, my favorite toy, is that cutie backpack," she said, clutching her Grinch plushie. "I love the Grinch. He's my biggest fan."

