Man shot, killed in Bloomingdale community: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A man was shot and killed in the Bloomingdale community on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

At 7:11 p.m., HCSO's 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a shooting on the 700 block of Caliente Drive in Bloomingdale. Bloomindale is an unincorporated community in east-central Hillsborough, near Brandon.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, HCSO officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

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