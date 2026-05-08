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Man shot, killed in Bloomingdale community: HCSO

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Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
A man was shot and killed in the Bloomingdale community on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
bloomingdale shooting.jpg
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A man was shot and killed in the Bloomingdale community on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

At 7:11 p.m., HCSO's 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a shooting on the 700 block of Caliente Drive in Bloomingdale. Bloomindale is an unincorporated community in east-central Hillsborough, near Brandon. 

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, HCSO officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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