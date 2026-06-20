Jury finds man guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2025 Tally Ho bar shooting: SAO 13

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury has convicted Curtis Williams of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting outside the Tally Ho Bar and Lounge, according to the State Attorney's Office - District 13 (SAO-13).

Prosecutors said the shooting happened in 2025 outside the 56th Street business.

According to SAO-13, witnesses testified Williams was wearing a mask when he approached the victim — who was standing near his car — and then met up with family members nearby to change clothes before going to a hospital to be treated for his own gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video played in court captured the sound of several gunshots.

Williams faces a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison.