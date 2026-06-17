Trial begins for man accused in fatal 2025 New Year's Day shooting outside Tampa bar: SAO-13

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury on Tuesday began hearing testimony in the trial of a Tampa man who was charged with fatally shooting another man on New Year's Day 2025, per the State Attorney's Office - District 13.
Curtis Williams, facing first-degree murder, is accused of killing the victim outside the Tally Ho Bar and Lounge and prosecutors alleged the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
Williams faces a life sentence if convicted. Assistant State Attorneys Elyse Roenick and Patrick Murphy are prosecuting the case.
Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.