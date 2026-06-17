Trial begins for man accused in fatal 2025 New Year's Day shooting outside Tampa bar: SAO-13

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury on Tuesday began hearing testimony in the trial of a Tampa man who was charged with fatally shooting another man on New Year's Day 2025, per the State Attorney's Office - District 13.

Curtis Williams, facing first-degree murder, is accused of killing the victim outside the Tally Ho Bar and Lounge and prosecutors alleged the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Williams faces a life sentence if convicted. Assistant State Attorneys Elyse Roenick and Patrick Murphy are prosecuting the case.