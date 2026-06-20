Woman found dead, man injured in Palm River home: HCSO

PALM RIVER, Fla. — An adult woman was found dead and a man injured after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Tuscan Loon Drive Friday.

HCSO said the call came in just after 3 p.m. on June 19, reporting an emergency at the residence.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with upper-body trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult man at the home was taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the incident appears to be domestic‑related, and everyone involved has been accounted for.