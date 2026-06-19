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Plant City PD working scene of crash involving train: PCPD

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PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a train along the downtown corridor, they announced on Facebook.

Several roads are currently closed, including Wheeler, Evers and Collins St.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

State troopers said a 10-year-old on a bicycle attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by two vehicles.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

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