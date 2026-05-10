VIDEO: High-speed chase on I-75 in Hillsborough County ends with arrest: FHP

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit on I-75 in Riverview.
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According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident happened shortly a little before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday near mile marker 252. Troopers said they observed a vehicle going around 103mph in a 70mph zone. The driver, identified as Justice Powell, was in a 2012 Ford Fusion when he attempted to flee.
Investigators said Powell lost control of the vehicle, which led to his arrest at U.S. 301 and I-75. Troopers reported finding a .40-caliber Glock handgun loaded with ammunition, along with 3.8 grams of fentanyl.
Powell is charged with armed possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, multiple counts of felon in possession of ammunition, aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
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