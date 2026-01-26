Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kid Cudi announces Tampa stop on 'The Rebel Ragers Tour'

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) attends the premiere of Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
TAMPA, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi announced a Tampa stop on his upcoming “The Rebel Ragers Tour.”

The announcement said the tour will stop in over 30 cities in North America with special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü and Dot Da Genius on select dates.

The tour kicks off in April before making a stop at Benchmark International Arena on May 8.

Artist presale begins on Tuesday, Jan 27, at 10 a.m., with additional presales running throughout the week before the general sale opens on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

To register for presale, visit the Live Nation website.

