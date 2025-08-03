TAMPA, Fla. — Just about a week before school begins in Hillsborough County, the Leto High School Principal has been arrested and is facing several charges, including cocaine possession.

Temple Terrace police arrested Scott Hazlett, 40, of Land O’ Lakes, on Saturday around 1:20 a.m., charging him with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

It was just last year, when ABC Action News interviewed Hazlett after he was credited for helping save a student’s life.

WATCH: Leto High School principal arrested for DUI and cocaine possession; safety advocates respond

But after learning about his arrest for DUI this weekend, Linda Unfried, the co-founder of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hillsborough County, said she feels he put lives at risk.

"Thank God that Temple Terrace police officers stopped him, saved him from killing someone, killing himself," said Unfried.

In a press release, the City of Temple Terrace said officers were conducting speed checks on East Fowler Avenue near 60th Street when they caught Hazlett driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Temple Terrace police said their officer noticed signs of impairment, conducted a field sobriety test and determined he was driving drunk.

During a search of his car, the officers said they found a bag of white powdery substance, which turned out to be cocaine.

"We all have choices," said Unfried. "He made a really, really bad choice."

Unfried has been advocating for safer roads against drunk driving for decades. She said this was preventable, and he should be setting an example as a leader of the school.

"Disappointed," said Unfried. "Really disappointed...You have this man who should have known a whole lot better, who should have been teaching his students to be responsible, not to be reckless, not to do these things, and it's, it's just unbelievable."

About a month ago, Hillsborough County Public Schools posted an article online and made a post on X, congratulating him for becoming the new principal of Leto.

But now, after the arrest, HCPS sent in a statement saying, "He has served in the district since 2007 and is currently on administrative leave following the recent charges. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we appreciate the prompt response from law enforcement. We understand the impact this may have on our students and staff, and we remain committed to providing them with the appropriate support during this time."

Jail records show Hazlett was released from jail after posting his $3500 bond, Saturday night.

ABC Action News reached out to HCPS on who will be the new leader of Leto High School, and as of this report, we are waiting to hear back.