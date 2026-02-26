Leto HS teacher accused of kissing teen student, sharing obscene photo: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old Leto High School teacher faces a lewd conduct charge after inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old student, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Thursday.

An HCSO School Resource Deputy at Leto HS received information on Feb. 24 about an incident involving a teacher having inappropriate communication with a student. Detectives were then notified and responded to the school for an investigation.

Detectives said they discovered Gregory Sinadinos II, a Leto HS teacher for the past two years, kissed a 17-year-old student, while also displaying an obscene photo of himself and urging the teen student to do the same.

Gregory Sinadinos II faces one count of battery, one count of authority figure soliciting lewd conduct with a student, and one count of selling or distributing obscene material to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.