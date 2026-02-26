Everything you need to know about the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival has kicked off in Plant City. From headline concerts to strawberry-themed treats, the festival is sure to have something that keeps everyone entertained.

The annual event is running from Feb. 26 to March 8, giving festival-goers plenty of time to check out the rides, livestock shows and free on-grounds entertainment.

TICKETS AND ADMISSION

Gate admission



Adults (ages 13+): $15

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Discount gate admission



Available Feb. 1 through March 8 at participating Publix Supermarket stores throughout Central Florida.

Find a list of participating stores here

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $4

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Headline entertainment tickets



Tickets for individual artists and shows can be found here

HOURS

Festival hours



Administrative Office (Feb. 26 – March 8)

Open daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Amscot Main Ticket Gate, Gate 1

Open daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Solution Source Construction Box Office Hours

Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Midway hours



SUN ‘n FUN Kiddie Korral:

Daily from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday–Friday:

12 p.m.– 11 p.m.

Weekends and Monday

10 a.m. – 11 p.m

Friday, March 6

Midway closes just before 10 p.m. and reopens from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. for Moonlight Magic. Moonlight Magic wristband purchased for $30 includes gate admission.



DIRECTIONS AND PARKING

Directions



Address: 303 Berryfest Pl, Plant City, Florida

Routes for those coming from the cardinal directions (north, east, south,west) can be found here

Google Maps

Festival parking lots



11 festival parking lots surround the grounds (cash only)

All standard lots are $10

Red lot ONLY

Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 ft: $10 cash Vehicles over 20 ft. to 39 ft.: $20 cash Vehicles or buses over 40 ft.: $20 cash

Lots provide access to Gates 1, 5, 10, 13, 14 and 16

Additional lots can be located off Ritter Street, Highway 92, or Highway 574

Florida Strawberry Festival website

FOOD

The Florida Strawberry Festival is introducing a variety of new food items this year, offering guests a mix of sweet strawberry-inspired treats and bold savory dishes.

Organizers say the additions include classic comfort foods with unique twists, globally influenced flavors, and imaginative uses of fresh strawberries. Longtime vendors and first-time participants alike will showcase these creations throughout the festival.

For the full food lineup, click here.

HEADLINE ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Every year, the Florida Strawberry Festival hosts artists from all over the globe. Fans can see live performances by artists like Forrest Frank, The Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama and more.

For the full lineup, click here.