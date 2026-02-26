Everything you need to know about the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival has kicked off in Plant City. From headline concerts to strawberry-themed treats, the festival is sure to have something that keeps everyone entertained.
The annual event is running from Feb. 26 to March 8, giving festival-goers plenty of time to check out the rides, livestock shows and free on-grounds entertainment.
TICKETS AND ADMISSION
Gate admission
- Adults (ages 13+): $15
- Children (ages 6-12): $5
- Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission
Discount gate admission
- Available Feb. 1 through March 8 at participating Publix Supermarket stores throughout Central Florida.
- Find a list of participating stores here
- Adults (ages 13+): $10
- Children (ages 6-12): $4
- Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission
Headline entertainment tickets
- Tickets for individual artists and shows can be found here
HOURS
Festival hours
- Administrative Office (Feb. 26 – March 8)
- Open daily
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Amscot Main Ticket Gate, Gate 1
- Open daily
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Solution Source Construction Box Office Hours
- Open daily
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Midway hours
- SUN ‘n FUN Kiddie Korral:
- Daily from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Tuesday–Friday:
- 12 p.m.– 11 p.m.
- Weekends and Monday
- 10 a.m. – 11 p.m
- Friday, March 6
- Midway closes just before 10 p.m. and reopens from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. for Moonlight Magic.
- Moonlight Magic wristband purchased for $30 includes gate admission.
DIRECTIONS AND PARKING
Directions
- Address: 303 Berryfest Pl, Plant City, Florida
- Routes for those coming from the cardinal directions (north, east, south,west) can be found here
Festival parking lots
- 11 festival parking lots surround the grounds (cash only)
- All standard lots are $10
- Red lot ONLY
- Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 ft: $10 cash
- Vehicles over 20 ft. to 39 ft.: $20 cash
- Vehicles or buses over 40 ft.: $20 cash
- Lots provide access to Gates 1, 5, 10, 13, 14 and 16
- Additional lots can be located off Ritter Street, Highway 92, or Highway 574
FOOD
The Florida Strawberry Festival is introducing a variety of new food items this year, offering guests a mix of sweet strawberry-inspired treats and bold savory dishes.
Organizers say the additions include classic comfort foods with unique twists, globally influenced flavors, and imaginative uses of fresh strawberries. Longtime vendors and first-time participants alike will showcase these creations throughout the festival.
For the full food lineup, click here.
HEADLINE ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP
Every year, the Florida Strawberry Festival hosts artists from all over the globe. Fans can see live performances by artists like Forrest Frank, The Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama and more.
For the full lineup, click here.
Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate
A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.