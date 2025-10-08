Life of Purpose: Dr. Anh-Kay Pizano's legacy lives on through scholarships

TAMPA, Fla. — The life and legacy of a Cuban-born woman continues to inspire.

Dr. Ahn-Kay Pizano Rey dedicated her life to creating pathways for Hispanic and underserved students to pursue higher education.

And even though she has passed, her legacy lives on — from scholarships helping students chase their college dream to a bench placed at Al Lopez Park in her honor.

"I think she was the very best example of resilience, hard work, of what education could bring to you," said Dr. Bryan Bognar, the Vice Dean for Education of the Morsani Business of Medicine.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera led the motion at a city council meeting to place the bench at the city park for Anh-Kay. All council members approved.

"Anh-Kay’s legacy is gonna live on for a long, long time," said Bob Buckhorn, the former mayor of Tampa.

At the age of four, she left Cuba with her father, Roberto Pizano, who was a political prisoner.

When she got to America, she pursued education and became the first in her family to get a degree, and even went on to get her doctorate.

Roberto and Rafael Pizano, Anh-Kay’s brother, met up with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierez at the bench made in her memory.

While holding back tears, Roberto told Gutierrez just how proud he was of his daughter, saying in Spanish, "Three months before she died, she brought me her diploma, she handed it to me, so that I could be proud of her."

Anh-Kay died in March of 2022.

But not before she touched the lives of many in her community.

At USF, she dedicated her career and passion to lifting students up, specifically in her role within the Department of Medical Education at the Morsani College of Medicine office.

As the Chair fo the Department of Education, Dr. Bognar worked with Anh-Kay a lot. He said she was instrumental in helping students succeed in school.

"Through philanthropy and kinds of scholarships that Anh-Kay would help spearhead, our students can walk away with much less debt after their four years with us, than they might otherwise would have experienced," said Dr. Bognar.

She also served as the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Council.

Former Mayor Bob Buckhorn said she and her family were a force to be reckoned with.

"They have that immigrants fervor for America that we all should have. And she believed in especially reaching down and pulling people up just like she and her family were pulled up," said Buckhorn.

Today, there is a scholarship named in her honor, the Dr. Anh-Kay Pizano Scholarship Memorial Fund, that grants students up to $2,000 a year.

"I think it clearly aligns with her life's purpose, what she dedicated herself to, which was lifting others," said Rafael. "And to see that actually come to fruition, even after the fact, I think it's very beautiful."

Karla Rosales is a scholarship recipient, and is paying her way through college.

"It is a quite a burden to pay for college, especially the higher you go, the more expensive it gets, and at such a young age," said Rosales. "It's also difficult to balance working constantly and making enough money to pay for college while also keeping good grades and getting yourself out there in the education world."

Rosales is also a Cuban-born first-generation college student who is hoping to pursue a degree in healthcare.

She said she is thankful to have the opportunity to study neuro-psychology.

"I am very honored and very grateful to be a recipient of her scholarship," said Rosales.

Rafael said he misses his sister dearly, but he is happy to know her legacy will live on.

"I could not be prouder of my sister," said Rafael. "I mean her accomplishments and the impact that they've made in a positive way in the community, just her dedication and service to others, she's been an inspiration to me and she continues to be."

For more information on her scholarship, you can click here.

The Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Council hosts a yearly Latinos Unidos luncheon. They have created an award in tribute to Anh-Kay to nominate someone from the community that displays similar values of going above and beyond, service to others. It will be presented yearly at the luncheon gala by the City's council.