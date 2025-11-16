Lightning honor military community on special appreciation night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning returned home Sunday after defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Still, the focus extended beyond the ice to honor the military families who form a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay community.

The Lightning is hosting Military Appreciation Night at the Amalie Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks, continuing a tradition that has become deeply meaningful to the organization and community.

"I've been here 18 seasons, and it was something that I was proud to inherit and then proud to build on," said John Franzone, Senior Vice President of Game Presentation for the Lightning.

The event faced uncertainty due to concerns about a government shutdown that could have limited active-duty military participation, but the Lightning pushed forward with its plans.

"It was a little dicey. We weren't quite sure how we could make plans," Franzone said.

Throughout the three periods, the Lightning honored hundreds of active duty military personnel, veterans and their families with ceremonies including the playing of taps and a ceremonial puck drop.

For Franzone and the Lightning organization, these tributes represent an essential responsibility to those who serve.

"We get to enjoy this great game in this great facility in this great community, and we should never lose sight of that," Franzone said.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area.

