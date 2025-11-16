Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Lightning honor military community on special appreciation night

Screenshot 2025-11-16 165915.png
WFTS
Screenshot 2025-11-16 165915.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning returned home Sunday after defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Still, the focus extended beyond the ice to honor the military families who form a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay community.

The Lightning is hosting Military Appreciation Night at the Amalie Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks, continuing a tradition that has become deeply meaningful to the organization and community.

"I've been here 18 seasons, and it was something that I was proud to inherit and then proud to build on," said John Franzone, Senior Vice President of Game Presentation for the Lightning.

The event faced uncertainty due to concerns about a government shutdown that could have limited active-duty military participation, but the Lightning pushed forward with its plans.

"It was a little dicey. We weren't quite sure how we could make plans," Franzone said.

Throughout the three periods, the Lightning honored hundreds of active duty military personnel, veterans and their families with ceremonies including the playing of taps and a ceremonial puck drop.

For Franzone and the Lightning organization, these tributes represent an essential responsibility to those who serve.

"We get to enjoy this great game in this great facility in this great community, and we should never lose sight of that," Franzone said.


Share Your Story with Blake

Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.
Contact Blake Phillips

.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.