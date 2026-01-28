- Lightning Play-by-Play announcer Dave Randorf joined Denis Phillips Live on Tuesday night to answer viewers' questions about the upcoming Stadium Series game.
- The Bolts will take on the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1.
- Watch clip from Tuesday nights episode:
Lightning Play-by-Play announcer Dave Randorf on Denis Phillips Live
- Randorf answered questions about the outdoor rink, the cold weather conditions expected on Sunday and the Bolts in general.
- Watch the full episode here.
Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota
More than 50 demonstrators lined the streets near Alice Park following the weekend death of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.
Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after shooting in Minnesota