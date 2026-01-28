Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning Play-by-Play announcer Dave Randorf on Denis Phillips Live

  • Lightning Play-by-Play announcer Dave Randorf joined Denis Phillips Live on Tuesday night to answer viewers' questions about the upcoming Stadium Series game.
  • The Bolts will take on the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1.
  • Watch clip from Tuesday nights episode:
    Lightning Play-by-Play announcer Dave Randorf on Denis Phillips Live
  • Randorf answered questions about the outdoor rink, the cold weather conditions expected on Sunday and the Bolts in general.
  • Watch the full episode here.

