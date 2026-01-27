MOSI drops 'industry' from name to better reflect future: MOSI

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s MOSI has altered its name. MOSI said the name change reflects the museum's changing priorities and looks toward the future of the museum space.

MOSI, or the Museum of Science and Industry, has dropped the “Industry” and replaced it with “Innovation.”

MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith said the museum is positioning itself to be a community leader for field trips and summer camps for students. MOSI said it has 30,000 square feet of classroom space it has reclaimed from some of the former museum.

“Where MOSI separates itself from other sorts of institutions locally, especially is through our field trip programs and summer camps, bringing in Large groups of kids at a time, whether it's Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, whatever it might be, to educate them all at one time in a classroom setting.