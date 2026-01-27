Trial for a man accused of beating child to death with belt starts

TAMPA, Fla. — The trial for a man accused of beating an 8-year-old child to death in 2020 has begun.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, District 13, said the first-degree murder trial for Tyrone Covington started this week.

Covington is accused of beating his girlfriend’s eight-year-old child with a belt in Oct. 2020. The child was taken to the hospital after the mother noticed the child was struggling to breathe. The child died at the hospital.

Covington faces life in prison if convicted.