Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Trial for a man accused of beating child to death with belt starts

Tyrone Covington
SAO DISTRICT 13 HILLSBOROUGH
Tyrone Covington
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The trial for a man accused of beating an 8-year-old child to death in 2020 has begun.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, District 13, said the first-degree murder trial for Tyrone Covington started this week.

Covington is accused of beating his girlfriend’s eight-year-old child with a belt in Oct. 2020. The child was taken to the hospital after the mother noticed the child was struggling to breathe. The child died at the hospital.

Covington faces life in prison if convicted.

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

More than 50 demonstrators lined the streets near Alice Park following the weekend death of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after shooting in Minnesota

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.