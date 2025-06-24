Lightning reveal preseason schedule, three home contests

TAMPA, Fla. — Our hometown hockey team announced its preseason plans Tuesday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Lightning released the team's preseason schedule for 2025.

Tampa Bay will participate in seven contests, including three at the Amalie Arena.

Here is the current preseason schedule.



Sept. 22: Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m. Sept. 23: Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Lightning vs. Hurricanes | Amalie Arena 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Sept. 27: Lightning vs. Predators| Amalie Arena 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Predators| 7 p.m. Sept. 30: Lightning vs. Panthers | 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Lightning vs. Panthers | Amalie Arena 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Oct. 4: Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

All times are subject to change.

