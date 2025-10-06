Lightning’s Scott Sabourin suspended 4 games for roughing in preseason

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the NHL Department of Player Safety, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for four games without pay after roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during a preseason matchup in Florida on Oct. 4.

The incident happened at 2:17 of the first period in NHL Preseason Game No. 99. Sabourin was given a match penalty on the play.

Based on the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and his average annual salary, Sabourin will forfeit $16,145.84. The amount will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.