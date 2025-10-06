Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning’s Scott Sabourin suspended 4 games for roughing in preseason

Lynne Sladky/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Scott Sabourin (46) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) trade blows during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
TAMPA, Fla. — According to the NHL Department of Player Safety, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for four games without pay after roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during a preseason matchup in Florida on Oct. 4.

The incident happened at 2:17 of the first period in NHL Preseason Game No. 99. Sabourin was given a match penalty on the play.

Based on the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and his average annual salary, Sabourin will forfeit $16,145.84. The amount will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

