Listeria outbreak tied to Tampa buffet: Florida DOH

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida health officials announced Friday morning they are investigating a listeriosis outbreak associated with a restaurant in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), alongside Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), said five people are included in the outbreak, with four of them reporting they consumed food from China Buffet at 1245 E. Fowler Ave. sometime between March and June of this year.

Epidemiologic data and laboratory evidence confirmed the source of the outbreak was from that restaurant.

DOH said it "conducted environmental sampling at the restaurant during an initial assessment with DBPR."

DOH and DBPR are working with the restaurant as the investigation continues.

Most people who consume food contaminated with Listeria will not experience a serious illness, according to the DOH.

Health officials encourage people to call their health care provider if they consumed food from China Buffet between April 9 to June 28 and if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms:



Listeria is most likely to cause illness in pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women typically experience fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

However, Listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn. Individuals may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start one to four weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days later. Listeria can also cause common food poisoning symptoms, including diarrhea and fever. People who experience these symptoms usually recover without treatment.