Former Lions player Terrion Arnold set for hearing on modifying pretrial release conditions

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is scheduled Friday morning for a motion hearing in connection to what prosecutors call a Tampa revenge-motivated kidnapping and robbery.

Arnold, who posted his $1 million bond on June 30, is looking to modify the conditions of his pretrial release.

Prior to his release from the Detroit Lions, Arnold and his lawyer argued he would prefer to go without an ankle monitor due to daily team practices, but prosecutors have now filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider.

Arnold faces charges of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, and two counts of conspiracy.

According to court records, just days before the suspected attack, Arnold reported more than $250,000 in cash, jewelry, luxury bags, and other valuables stolen from an Airbnb he rented in Largo.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the Hillsborough County courtroom on June 29. The judge said Arnold will surrender his passport and he will be allowed to travel for only work or legal appointments.

At that time, Terrion Arnold's management and spokesperson, Denise White, released a statement, saying:

"Today’s ruling by Judge Sabella confirms that there is very little evidence to even suggest any criminal involvement by Mr. Arnold."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.