Local Bucs tailgate raises money for charities across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — For 20 years, the What the Buc tailgate has hosted pregame parties before home games at Raymond James Stadium.

However, the tradition of gathering with friends and family evolved into something bigger than they could have imagined.

"We didn't want to profit from what we were doing. We were just a bunch of rabid fans. So I came up with the idea. So why don't we find a local charity," says Cheryl Stewart, executive director of the What the Buc Really Matters foundation.

Stewart and about 20 others were up bright and early for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 home opener. A tailgate event attracted over 450 people who signed up to attend.

And while some of those are fans of the Bucs, like Mooky and Mario, who are part of a fan club known as Buccaholics.

"The love here it's all fun, the attitude, the atmosphere," says Mario.

"It's what we call fan family," Mooky said.

The tailgate even had a strong turnout from Jets fans, including superfan Fireman Ed.

"This foundation is beautiful, wonderful, I love it," says Fireman Ed, "I like what the Buccaneers are doing. They do a great job. They represent the NFL very well. It’s one of my favorite venues here. I just love it here."

That money goes almost entirely back into local charities like the 1Vision Foundation.

The "What the Buc" team is writing a $10,000 check to 1Vision this weekend.

"They realize that it's not just chemotherapy. And they're fantastic. They do, as we say here, they do all the heavy lifting. We just support them," says Stewart.

And throughout the rest of the 2025 NFL season, the tailgate will continue to raise money for other charities as well.

