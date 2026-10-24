Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk draws 30,000 to Tampa, raising more than $1 million

TAMPA, Fla — The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk brought 30,000 people to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, raising money for life-saving cancer research.

For survivors like Jeanine Reid, the event is personal.

"I was diagnosed at the age of 36 and with stage 2 ductal carcinoma," Reid said. "I went through 16 rounds of chemo."

Reid's story is one that over 2 million women experience every single year. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women. But Reid fought, and she won.

"I'm making it my mission now because, you know, my story will never be over. But luckily, I'm healthy, and I can make that my mission to help others who are going through it right now," Reid said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society helps put on over 150 events during October to raise millions of dollars for cancer research. This year, Tampa cleared the million mark, sliding into the top 5.

"This is what gets us out of bed every day, the work we do, and we are relentless about doing it," said Wendy Johnson of the American Cancer Society - Tampa Bay. "That work, we see the impact of it every day. So when you're surrounded by the energy like right here in Tampa Bay, you can't beat that."

That same energy means the world to Reid and her family.

"Because my story is not everyone's story, and I'm fortunate to be here, so I love to celebrate. But I also like to encourage people who are going through it right now, as well as remember people who didn't make it," Reid said.

If you missed this event, more breast cancer resources can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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