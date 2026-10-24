Tampa police officer injured after patrol car overturns in crash involving HART bus: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was injured after a patrol vehicle overturned in a three-vehicle crash involving a HART bus and a Dodge Charger Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at North 34th Street and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, TPD said.

Preliminary information indicates the occupied police vehicle was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while the HART bus was traveling southbound on North 34th Street.

TPD said an adult man driving a 2017 Dodge Charger was stopped in the northbound lanes of North 34th Street when the collision involving all three vehicles occurred.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to overturn, according to police.

The officer, a 12-year veteran of the department and the only person inside the patrol vehicle, suffered a head laceration and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

Police said no serious injuries were reported aboard the HART bus. Two adult passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The driver of the Dodge Charger reported a minor leg injury and was treated and released at the scene.

"Our immediate thoughts are with all those who were involved in this morning's collision," said Acting Chief Brett Owen. "We are thankful that initial reports indicate no critical injuries, and we wish everyone a swift recovery.”

TPD said traffic investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.