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Man accused of using stolen identity in Brandon to buy $20K in jewelry arrested

HCSO THEFT SUSPECT ARRESTED.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO THEFT SUSPECT ARRESTED.jpg
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BRANDON, Fla. — A man accused of using stolen personal information to purchase more than $20,000 in jewelry at stores in Brandon has been arrested in New York following a multi-state investigation.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), the thefts happened on May 6 at Jared Jewelers on West Brandon Boulevard and Kay Jewelers at the Brandon Exchange.

Detectives said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Wallace Lake, used stolen identification information to make the purchases before leaving with the jewelry.

Investigators later identified Lake as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges including grand theft in the second degree and multiple fraud-related offenses.

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