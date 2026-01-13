Man allegedly shot dog in retaliation after his dog was attacked: HCSO

NORTHDALE, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after he shot a dog who allegedly attacked his dog the day before.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a reported shooting on Jan. 7 at the 15300 block of Otto Road and arrested Aaron Allen, 41. HCSO said Allen told deputies he shot a 4-year-old pit bull in retaliation for attacking his 16-year-old Pomeranian the prior day.

Both dogs died from their injuries.

“Acts of violence against animals are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No one has the right to take matters into their own hands in this way, and we will hold those responsible fully accountable.”

Allen is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, armed trespassing, discharge of a firearm on residential property and shooting into a building.