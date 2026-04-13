Man arrested in Minnesota for making bomb threat to Tampa assisted living facility: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a man accused of making a bomb threat to a Tampa assisted living facility was arrested in Minnesota.

HCSO said on April 7, The Colonnade at Carrollwood received a phone call from an individual, who stated there was a bomb inside the building before hanging up.

Deputies conducted a search of the facility and no explosives or threats were located, per the report.

Detectives identified the caller as 33-year-old Alexander Lufriu, who deputies said previously lived in Hillsborough County and is now connected to Scott County, Minnesota.

Deputies said Lufriu was arrested in Scott County, Minnesota, by the Prior Lake Police Department on April 8.

HCSO said Lufriu is charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction and unlawfully using a two-way communication device.

The investigation remains active.