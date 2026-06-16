Man charged with attempted murder after striking girlfriend with vehicle: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was charged with attempted murder after he struck his girlfriend with his vehicle.

HCSO said deputies responded to East 138th Avenue on June 12 after a woman was struck by a car and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, detectives learned that 28-year-old Levi Stevenson and the victim had gotten into an altercation, and when his girlfriend tried to call for help, Stevenson forcefully took her phone.

HCSO said the victim was walking alongside East 138th Avenue when Stevenson veered off the roadway, struck her with his vehicle and fled the area.

Stevenson was arrested on June 15 and charged with attempted murder in the second degree and robbery by sudden snatching.

"A moment of anger should never cost someone their life. This victim showed incredible courage by walking away from a dangerous situation, only to be met with unthinkable violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation remains active.